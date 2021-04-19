Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
The slugger gave the Yankees an early lead with a second-inning blast to right field. The home run was one of only three Yankees hits in the game, and Stanton also accounted for one of the team's three walks. He is among numerous players on the team struggling in the early going, as Stanton is slashing .176/.236/.373 thus far. He leads the team with 12 RBI and ranks second with three homers.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting for day game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Knocks in pair•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hammers grand slam•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Receives rest day•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Unlikely to play field this spring•