Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes deep twice in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Rays.
It was Stanton's 37th career multi-homer game and his first such effort of the season. The veteran slugger has logged at least one hit in six of his last seven outings, and he's been tearing the cover off the ball since the beginning of July. Stanton is batting .327 with 14 homers, three doubles and 35 RBI over his last 110 at-bats (34 games).
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rejoining lineup Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Absent from lineup again•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard in four-hit attack•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 11th homer•