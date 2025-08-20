Stanton went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Rays.

It was Stanton's 37th career multi-homer game and his first such effort of the season. The veteran slugger has logged at least one hit in six of his last seven outings, and he's been tearing the cover off the ball since the beginning of July. Stanton is batting .327 with 14 homers, three doubles and 35 RBI over his last 110 at-bats (34 games).