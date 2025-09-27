Stanton went 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in Friday's 8-4 win against Baltimore.

The veteran slugger notched his ninth career performance with five or more RBI, achieving the feat for the second time this season. Stanton also posted his second multi-homer contest this season, with a two-run long ball in first before returning in the third to hit a three-run blast, both coming off Orioles starter Trevor Rogers. The 35-year-old remains a force to be reckoned with when in the lineup, as he's now slashing .267/.342/.584 with 23 homers, 64 RBI and 35 runs scored in 273 plate appearances.