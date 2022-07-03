Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-1 win over the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Stanton was unusually quiet in the matinee, going 0-for-5, but he made his mark by going back-to-back with Anthony Rizzo in the nightcap. Stanton has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, batting .265 (-for-34) in that span. For the season, the slugger owns a .248/.330/.526 slash line with 20 homers, 53 RBI, 31 runs scored and five doubles through 65 contests.