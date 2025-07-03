default-cbs-image
Stanton is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Stanton started the first three games of the series and cranked his first home run of the season in Wednesday's contest, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Aaron Judge is getting a start at designated hitter as the Yankees try to avoid a four-game sweep.

