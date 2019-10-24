Play

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Grade 2 strain

Stanton had a Grade 2 quadriceps strain during the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old missed several games during the ALCS with the strain in his right quad, while general manager Brian Cashman said that is was a Grade 2 variety that would have sent Stanton to the injured list in the regular season. The team wanted to keep Stanton available for the World Series if it was to advance, so the Yankees kept him on the active roster. The outfielder will likely need a few weeks before he's fully recovered, but he should have a normal offseason after he heals.

