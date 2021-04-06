Stanton went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 7-0 win over Baltimore.
Stanton launched his first home run of the season in exciting fashion Monday, drilling a 471-foot grand slam as part of a five-run fifth for the Yankees. He's now 1-for-12 on the season with four strikeouts.
