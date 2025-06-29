Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Stanton had served as the Yankees' designated hitter for each of the previous three games, marking the first time since being activated from the 60-day injured list June 16 that he had started more than two contests in a row. He'll be back on the bench Sunday, and Stanton could continue to get at least two or three games off per week if he's unable to get going at the dish. After returning from the IL with a pair of two-hit performances, Stanton has gone 4-for-26 with no extra-base hits and a 4:10 BB:K over his subsequent eight contests.