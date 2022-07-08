Stanton will sit Friday in Boston.
Stanton has just one hit in his last four games, though that hit was a homer Wednesday against the Pirates. He's cleared the fence seven times in his last 13 games, giving him 21 for the year. Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter Friday, while Matt Carpenter and Joey Gallo handle the outfield corners.
