Stanton isn't in the Yankees' lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Stanton has been in a prolonged slump at the plate since the start of September, though he was able to record a hit in Friday's series opener. Aaron Judge will operate as New York's designated hitter Sunday with Oswaldo Cabrera starting in right field.
