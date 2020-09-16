Stanton went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over Toronto.

Stanton was the only Yankee starter who did not register a hit in the 20-6 rout, but some rust was to be expected after the slugger missed over five weeks with a left hamstring strain. The good news is that Stanton made it through the contest without suffering any setbacks before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Per Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated, Stanton will get the day off Wednesday but will be back in the lineup Thursday as part of a plan to build him up slowly.