Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in a 5-2 win Wednesday over Baltimore.
Stanton smacked a Tyler Wells pitch deep to right field with one on and two out in the first inning for his 350th career homer. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth and a single in the eighth. The slugger has multiple hits in consecutive games and the homer was his first since the second game of the season. The 32-year-old has posted an 11.5 percent walk rate in his career but has just one walk in 69 plate appearances, or 1.4 percent, while striking out in 33.3 percent of his trips to the plate to start 2022.
