Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Tuesday to defeat the Indians in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Stanton cranked a solo home run in the ninth inning off Cameron Hill. The 30-year-old only played in 23 games during the 2020 season, yet he was effective when he appeared, recording a slash line of .250/.387/.500. The Yankees will continue to rely on the slugger's health as they look to make a push during the postseason.