Stanton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

Stanton opened the scoring with a three-run blast off Tomoyuki Sugano in the first inning. While the 35-year-old has gone just 10-for-55 with 28 strikeouts in September, he has still managed four homers and 10 RBI. For the season, he's slashing .268/.341/.575 with 21 home runs, 56 RBI and 33 runs scored across 256 plate appearances.