Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Astros.

Stanton opened the scoring with a two-run, 430-foot blast off Cristian Javier in the first inning. It's Stanton's second homer in as many days and his ninth in his last 20 contests. The 33-year-old Stanton is still slashing just .204/.276/.458, though he's added 16 homers, 41 RBI and 28 runs scored across 239 plate appearances this season.