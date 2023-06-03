Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

Stanton spent almost seven weeks on the IL with a strained left hamstring before making his return to New York's lineup Friday. The slugger didn't seem to miss a beat, as he was one of only two Yankees to reach base multiple times in the loss. Stanton tagged Clayton Kershaw for a solo shot in the fourth inning, giving him five long balls in just 14 contests so far this season. He's been productive when able to play, adding 12 RBI and a .273/.310/.600 slash line over 58 plate appearances, but Stanton's health is a constant concern in fantasy given his assortment of significant injuries over the past several years.