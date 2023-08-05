Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday in a loss to Houston.

Stanton plated the final run in a losing effort for New York with his 435-foot blast to left field in the eighth inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his last three games, going 4-for-11 and driving in seven runs over that stretch. Stanton's power surge extends back to July 8 -- he's belted 10 homers in 21 games since that date, though he's hitting a modest .218 during that stretch.