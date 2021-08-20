Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Twins.
Stanton homered in the eighth inning off Andrew Albers to extend the Yankees' lead to three runs. It is his second home run in three games and he is riding a current nine-game hitting streak. In the month of August, he is batting .306 with 12 RBI and 10 runs. The 31-year-old is slashing .263/.362/.463 with 20 long balls, 59 RBI and 45 runs scored in 423 plate appearances this season.
