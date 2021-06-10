Stanton went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Twins.

Stanton erupted for three extra-base hits, all off Randy Dobnak. Before his pair of homers Wednesday, Stanton went without a long ball in his previous 16 games. It was a much needed performance for the 31-year-old, as he was just 4-for-29 in his prior nine contests. He is slashing .267/.335/.509 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI and 18 runs in 182 plate appearances.