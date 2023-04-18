Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the team hopes for Stanton (hamstring) to return in six weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
After hitting the injured list Sunday with a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring, Stanton will officially be out for nearly two months. Josh Donaldson could receive the bulk of the Yankees' DH opportunities after he returns from his own hamstring injury in the next few days.
