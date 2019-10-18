Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: In lineup for Game 5
Stanton (quadriceps) will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Friday against the Astros for Game 5 of the ALCS.
Stanton had been on the bench since straining his right quadriceps while running the bases in the first game of the ALCS. He's apparently still not ready to take the field but will be able to hit, bumping Edwin Encarnacion to the bench.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could start Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains sidelined•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Status remains unclear•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Available off bench•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains out for Game 3•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Day-to-day with quad injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...