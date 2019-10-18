Play

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: In lineup for Game 5

Stanton (quadriceps) will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Friday against the Astros for Game 5 of the ALCS.

Stanton had been on the bench since straining his right quadriceps while running the bases in the first game of the ALCS. He's apparently still not ready to take the field but will be able to hit, bumping Edwin Encarnacion to the bench.

