Stanton went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday in a loss to the Rays.

The slugger produced the Yankees' first runs of the contest with a two-run single in the third inning and subsequently crossed the plate on an Aaron Hicks home run. Stanton leads New York with seven RBI on the campaign, though he has just one homer through 25 at-bats. He's been limited to DH duties thus far this season, though he has been getting practice reps in left field, per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger