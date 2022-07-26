The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis.
The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Stanton could return as soon as the middle of next week, depending on the severity of his injury. Stanton struggled during the stretch after the All-Star break, going 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts. Given their comfortable position in the standings, the Yankees might be extra cautious when timing Stanton's return.
