Stanton went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

The homer was only his fourth of the season and his first since Aug. 8, although Stanton spent most of the time in between on the injured list. The 30-year-old is slashing .320/.460/.640 through only 16 games this season, but if he stays healthy he's capable of powering the Yankees into the postseason.