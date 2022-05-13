Stanton went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total runs and six total RBI in Thursday's 15-7 win over the White Sox.

Stanton tormented Chicago starter Dylan Cease with two-run homers in the first and third innings. He added a two-run single in the eighth to wrap up his most productive game of the campaign thus far. This was Stanton's first multi-homer effort of the season and his third three-hit performance. The slugger is slashing .277/.311/.527 with nine home runs and 28 RBI across 122 plate appearances.