Stanton was removed from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays with left hamstring tightness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The veteran slugger was lifted for a pinch hitter during the sixth inning of the nightcap, though it's unclear when the injury cropped up. Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two walks before exiting with the injury. He should be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting for afternoon game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Swipes first bag•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sporting leaner physique•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could remain at DH•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Clubs mammoth homer•