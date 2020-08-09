Stanton was removed from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays with left hamstring tightness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The veteran slugger was lifted for a pinch hitter during the sixth inning of the nightcap, though it's unclear when the injury cropped up. Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two walks before exiting with the injury. He should be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update.