Stanton has scaled back his weightlifting this offseason in an effort to stay healthy, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has spent a combined 202 days on the injured last combined across the last two seasons with knee and hamstring injuries. While the shift in offseason work may not change Stanton's ability stay healthy, it's encouraging that both he and the Yankees' training staff are looking for different ways to help him remain on the field. Even with the recent frustrating campaigns, Stanton flashed his power upside during the Yankees' 2020 postseason run by slugging six home runs in only 31 plate appearances.