Stanton (quadriceps) could be activated during the Yankees' upcoming series versus Toronto, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The slugger is eligible to return from the injured list Monday, which lines up with the team's first contest of a three-game set against the Blue Jays. Stanton is reportedly doing well in his recovery, so a minimum IL stay is certainly a possibility. He'll likely resume full-time DH duties upon his return.