Stanton could still play some outfield this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
General manager Brian Cashman suggested in October that Stanton would be purely a designated hitter going forward, but the team may be changing plans. Stanton's constant health issues mean the designated hitter role would seem to suit him well, though he's graded out as a decent outfielder over the course of his career, and manager Aaron Boone suggested Tuesday that playing the outfield occasionally could help him stay in shape. Stanton won't be outfield-eligible in standard setups to open the season, as he didn't play the field a single time last year, but it sounds as though there's at least a chance he picks up eligibility midseason in some leagues.
