The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain.
New York hasn't revealed the grade of the hamstring strain Stanton suffered in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays, but the slugging outfielder's history of being a slow healer makes it more likely than not that he'll be sidelined for longer than the minimum 10 days. The injury is yet another disappointing health-related setback for Stanton, who was off to a hot start to the abbreviated season with a 1.038 OPS through 53 plate appearances. Stanton's absence will likely allow Aaron Judge to see more regular starts at designated hitter, while Mike Tauchman is expected to pick more action in the outfield.
