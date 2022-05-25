Stanton (calf) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The 32-year-old exited Tuesday's matchup with the Orioles due to tightness in his right calf. Stanton seems unlikely to be available for Wednesday's series finale after undergoing the MRI, but he could avoid a trip to the injured list if the imaging results are encouraging.
