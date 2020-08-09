Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (hamstring) would undergo an MRI on Monday in New York City, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Even though the Yankees haven't determined the full extent of the injury Stanton suffered in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays, Boone acknowledged that the hamstring issue was significant enough to sideline the slugger for at least the next week, which explains the club's decision to move him to the injured list Sunday. The Yankees slotted Mike Ford in as the designated hitter for the series finale with the Rays, but expect a number of players to cycle in at that spot while Stanton is sidelined.