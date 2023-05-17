Stanton (hamstring) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Stanton is a month into a projected 4-6 week timetable with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and appears to have progressed to the point that rehab games are just around the corner. He has been getting work in the outfield while rehabbing and is expected to be used some in the field in additional to designated hitter once he's ready to return.
