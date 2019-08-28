Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearly ready for live pitching

Stanton (knee) is close to facing live pitching, though the Yankees have yet to provide a precise timeline, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has been out with a knee injury since late June. He's been ramping up his activity lately, advancing to on-field batting practice Tuesday, and still has time to play a part over the final few weeks of the season. The Yankees have reason to be cautious with him given that they hold a 10.5-game lead in their division.