Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: No longer at team complex

Stanton has been staying home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Stanton posted a video to his personal Instagram account Wednesday emphasizing his decision to stay home and encouraging others to do so as well. In early April the slugger was deemed eligible to work out at the team's training facility in Tampa as he was technically still rehabbing his strained right calf. However, manager Aaron Boone has indicated that Stanton is fully healed, thus he should be ready to go when play resumes.