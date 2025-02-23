Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday said Stanton (elbows) won't resume baseball activities in the immediate future, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The veteran slugger hasn't swung a bat in weeks while dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, which is an injury he also played through last season. Stanton indicated that he's been experiencing a significant amount of pain, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.
