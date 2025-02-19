Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that there's no timetable for when Stanton (elbows) will resume baseball activities, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Stanton is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms and has not swung a bat in several weeks. He battled the same issue with both elbows last season, as well, but the discomfort has reached a point that he and the team decided shutting things down for a while was necessary. Stanton's availability for Opening Day is in question.