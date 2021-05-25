Stanton (quadriceps) will run and hit Tuesday but won't be activated off the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Previous reports indicated Stanton could return from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, but he's at least a day or two behind that schedule. He doesn't seem to have suffered a setback, however, so it shouldn't be long before he's back in the lineup.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes batting practice Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Making progress•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Expected to have minimum IL stay•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on injured list•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains out Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not starting Saturday•