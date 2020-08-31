Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (hamstring) did not participate in baseball activities Sunday and is "still not all the way there," Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Stanton has been on the injured list since Aug. 9. General manager Brian Cashman suggested Friday that the slugger was at least a week away, but it's reasonable to hold off on any expectations of Stanton returning at the early end of that timeframe given Boone's comments Sunday. "He's still not all the way there," Boone said. "Doing well. Good progressions and stuff. Today's a very light day for him. No baseball activities. But he's not all the way out of the woods yet as far as the injury. But he is running at about 75-80 percent. Hitting and doing all that stuff is not a problem yet. We just want to make sure we get him to the finish line with the injury."