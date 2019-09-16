Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not expected to play Tuesday

Stanton (knee) is unlikely to play when the Yankees kick off their next homestand Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Stanton did well in his final simulated game Saturday but stated that he "wouldn't expect" the slugger to be in the lineup at home against the Angels on Tuesday. However, Boone did confirm that Stanton should be back in action at some point during the homestand that runs through Sunday. Stanton is expected to play left field on a regular basis upon his return.