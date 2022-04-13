Stanton isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Stanton has gone 0-for-7 with an RBI and a strikeout across his last two appearances, and he'll get a chance to reset after starting each of the first five games of the season. Josh Donaldson will serve as the designated hitter while Gleyber Torres enters the lineup at second base.
