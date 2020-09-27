Stanton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old started the past four games but will receive the day off for the season finale. Barring an appearance off the bench, Stanton closes the 2020 campaign with a .250/.387/.500 slash line, four homers, seven doubles, 12 runs and 11 RBI in 23 games. Luke Voit will serve as the designated hitter while DJ LeMahieu shifts to first base Sunday.