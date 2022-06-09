Stanton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Stanton will sit for the second time since coming off the injured list Saturday, and he's gone 2-for-13 with a solo home run, a double and six strikeouts since being activated. Anthony Rizzo will rest his legs at designated hitter while DJ LeMahieu starts at first base.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Solo shot in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Adds running to workout regimen•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes hitting•