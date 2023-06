Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the Talkin' Yanks podcast that Stanton will serve as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Mariners.

Boone indicated over the weekend that Stanton could be ready to play right field as soon as Tuesday, but the skipper has opted to hold off for at least one more day. It does sound like Stanton being an option for the outfield is imminent, though, which would free up the Yanks to use others in the DH spot.