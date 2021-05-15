Stanton (quad) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Left quad tightness kept Stanton out of Friday's contest and it appears the designated hitter is not quite ready to return. The Yankees figure to exercise caution in timing Stanton's return, given his essential role in the team's offensive success.
