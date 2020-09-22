Stanton isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
The Yankees have managed Stanton's workload since returning from a hamstring injury, and he'll hit the bench once again Tuesday. Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter with Clint Frazier starting in right field.
