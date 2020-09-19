Stanton isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Stanton will get a planned day off Saturday as the Yankees continue to ease him back into action. Aaron Judge will rest his legs as the designated hitter with Mike Tauchman starting in right field.
