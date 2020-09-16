Stanton isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Stanton will receive a scheduled day off Wednesday as the Yankees build him up slowly ahead of the postseason. Gary Sanchez will rest his legs as the designated hitter with Kyle Higashioka starting at catcher.
