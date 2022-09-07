Stanton (foot) isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Stanton was removed from Monday's game against Minnesota after fouling a ball off the top of his foot/ankle, and Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter during Wednesday's matinee. However, manager Aaron Boone said prior to the doubleheader that it's possible that Stanton will be available for the second game of the twin bill, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.