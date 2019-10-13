Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: On bench for Game 2
Stanton is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros for Game 2 of the ALCS.
Cameron Maybin and Brett Gardner will start next to Aaron Judge (from left to right) while Stanton and Aaron Hicks head to the bench. Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Game 1 and should be available off the bench in Game 2.
